Olympic stars set to be out in force in Women's Scottish Open

Minjee Lee poses with the trophy after winning the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Headed by Minjee Lee, golf’s most recent major winner, the field for next week’s event is shaping up to be the strongest to date as new title sponsor Trust Golf takes its place alongside long-term supporters, VisitScotland, to welcome the world’s best women to the Fife coast.

Lee landed her sixth LPGA title triumph with a play-off victory in the Evian Championship a week past Sunday and will now be looking to complete a family after her brother Min Woo, won last month’s abdrn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

“It has been an unreal few weeks,” said the Australian. “Finally winning my first major feels so good and then the excitement of heading to the Olympics to represent Australia is amazing.

"Although it’s a busy time, I know I will arrive in Scotland raring to go. I absolutely love visiting the UK and especially getting the opportunity to play links golf in Scotland, the Home of Golf.

"It always feels so special, and I really enjoy all the challenges that links golf throws up. I’ve actually had three top 10s in the four Scottish Open’s I’ve played in, including a second place finish, so hopefully this year I might be able to go one better.”

With such a strong 2021 Olympic contingent in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open field, there is every possibility that Scotland could be welcoming all three medal winners this time next week.

Other likely contenders include past champion Ariya Jutanugarn, two-time major winner Lydia Ko, world No 9 Yuka Saso, 2021 ANA Inspiration champion Patty Tavatanakit, Australian major winner Hannah Green and AIG Women’s Open defending champion Sophia Popov.

There are 16 major winners in this year’s field with 26 titles between them, including defending champion Stacy Lewis.

The American landed her title triumph at The Renaissance Club last year in a sudden-death play-off, having also won the Women’s British Open at St Andrews in 2013.

