North East crowned Scottish Area Team champions at Powfoot

North East show off the trophy after winning the Scottish Area Team Championship at Powfoot. Picture: Scottish Golf

A 6-3 win over Perth & Kinross in the final at Powfoot secured a sixth title triumph for North East in the tournament, which involves Scotland’s 16 area associations.

“We didn’t have our full team, with a few of our lower handicap players missing,” said George Young, the North East secretary.

“It was the same team that played in our final group match away to Argyll & Bute and Rothesay and they not only performed well again but were also a great bunch of lads to be away with.”

North East held a 2-1 advantage after the morning foursomes before Adam Dunton beat former Scottish champion Glenn Campbell at the 19th in the top singles match to stretch the advantage.

Lewis Seath and Ewan Farquharson both birdied the last against David Morrison and Clark Brechin respectively to draw Perth & Kinross level.

But, after Adam Giles delivered a 6&5 success over Steven Park, Gary Esson got North East over the line with a one-hole win against Kenneth Macaskill.

That made the bottom match immaterial, with Neil Mitchell holding the upper hand on Scott Michie when they shook hands.

Borders and Ayrshire were the two other teams to make it to the final stage, which was reintroduced this year after that format was changed in 2010.