Owners say it takes responsibility of being key employer within the Islay community ‘very seriously’

The Machrie on Islay has earned rave reviews following its redesign by DJ Russell and also as a resort. Picture: The Machrie

Owners of The Machrie on Islay insist it will be offering “our normal service” this year and beyond despite “a handful of team members leaving the business”.

It emerged on social media over the past few days that David Foley, the head PGA professional, and course manager Dean Muir had both moved on after playing key roles in The Machrie earning rave reviews following a redesign by DJ Russell.

“After being placed at risk of redundancy, it’s time to move on,” wrote Muir, who moved to Islay after ending a 17-year spell at Muirfield in his native East Lothian, in a post on social media site X.

One overseas member said he was “astonished by the news” after both Foley and Muir had helped make “Machrie great again”.

In a statement issued to The Scotsman, the owners said: “The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links is committed to a successful and sustainable future and takes the responsibility of being a key employer within the Islay community very seriously.

“The economic uncertainty following the Covid pandemic has meant, like many other hospitality businesses, it has suffered significant business disruption. This has unfortunately resulted in a handful of team members leaving the business.

We look forward to offering our normal service to all of our guests in 2024 and in future years.