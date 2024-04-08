Tartan talent is there but players need to keep upping game to play on sport’s biggest stages

Scotland is always an easy target in golf. Because we gave the game to the world, we should always be good at it. At least that’s how some people look at it, and, in fairness, they are right to a certain degree.

The Saltire should be flying proudly on the game’s biggest stages but, at the same time, it’s a lot different these days to when the likes of Old and Young Tom Morris, Willie Park, Jamie Anderson, Bob Ferguson and James Braid were the dominant forces in the sport.

Yes, of course, it is disappointing that there isn’t a Scot in the field for this week’s 88th edition of The Masters - the first time that has happened at Augusta National since 1984 - with former winner Sandy Lyle having brought down the curtain on his career in the Georgia event 12 months ago after appearance No 42.

Bob MacIntyre on the 12th green as Sandy Lyle of Scotland looks on during a practice round prior to the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

Over the years, two-time major winner Lyle had been joined in representing Scotland in the season’s opening major by Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie, Stephen Gallacher, Martin Laird, Russell Knox and, most recently, Bob MacIntyre from the professional ranks and also Stephen Dundas, Gordon Sherry, Craig Watson and Bradley Neil as Amateur champions. Richie Ramsay, too, when he was the US Amateur champion.

MacIntyre will be hurting like hell this week as he sits at home for the second year running as this event takes place, having instantly discovered why left-handers feel comfortable at this particular venue as he finished joint-12th on his debut in 2021 before making the top 25 again 12 months later.

No-one needs to tell him that it’s a tournament he should really be playing in, having been unable to use last year’s Ryder Cup appearance as a springboard to break back into the world’s top 50, and it should only serve as motivation for him as far as this event is concerned because he genuinely believes he can become a serious contender for a Green Jacket one day.

As for the others currently flying the Saltire in the top level in the men’s game, Martin Laird is enjoying a bit of a rejuvenation but came up short in his bid to secure just a second Masters invitation since 2013 while Russell Knox is currently having to enter Monday qualifiers to try and get starts on the PGA Tour after losing his full card for the US circuit at the end of last season.

As for the likes of Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, Connor Syme and Calum Hill, they’ve all made headway on the DP World Tour in recent years but the simple truth is that they need to keep upping their games to give themselves a chance to compete on one of the greatest stages in sport and, take it from me, they all work their socks off to try and get better.

Sandy Scott, who shone on the US college circuit, still has bags of potential as he bids to start climbing the professional ladder after recovering from a nasty wrist injury while his younger brother, Calum, is also now showing what he’s capable of after following him to Texas Tech.

Add in the likes of the Graham brothers, Connor and Gregor, and the talent is definitely there while both Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher are giving Scottish youngsters every possible opportunity to grow as golfers through their respective foundations, though it would be helpful for Scottish Golf in its attempt to do likewise if the game was supported a bit better at government level and, let’s face it, you only need to look across the Irish Sea for evidence of how that can reap rewards.

