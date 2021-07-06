No honeymoon but Xander Schauffele hopes Scottish Open debut is marriage made in heaven

Xander Schauffele speaks about his abrdn Scottish Open debut at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The American who was married on 26 June, has travelled alone for this week’s abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

“No offence to anyone here but I would not choose a place that rains so much to take my honeymoon,” he said, smiling, on a video call for the Rolex Series event.

Schauffele, the world No 5, finished joint-second behind Francesco Molinari in the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, but is bracing himself for a slightly different test on his Scottish Open debut.

“I've heard a lot of the European folks say it's an American links-style course,” he said of the Tom Doak-designed course at The Renaissance Club.

“Obviously I think the greens are what makes it more of an American-style links. They are very dramatic in undulation and slope, so you might be pushed towards chipping in certain areas versus the traditional putt around the greens.

“I think the course is awesome. I think it's fun. I hope it's playing as hard as possible.”

Despite growing up in San Diego, he’s braced for anything that Mother Nature has in store later in the week.

“I've always really enjoyed playing golf over here, different style of play obviously and I just look forward to colder weather, windier weather,” he said. “I don't know if it's the European blood in me but I do enjoy it.”

