No guarantee I'll be back, says Tiger Woods heading into 150th Open

Tiger Woods walks over the Swilcan Bridge with partner Erica Herman during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

The 46-year-old, who almost lost his right leg in a car crash a year past February, said he “didn’t want to miss” this event and is glad he didn’t after sensing that it’s “the biggest Open Championship we’ve ever had”.

But only time will tell if Woods is still physically capable to be at Royal Liverpool in 12 months’ time or for any other Claret Jug jousts thereafter.

Referring to the fact it could be 2030 before The Open is back at St Andrews, the 15-time major winner said: “Who knows? I don't know, if it is that long, whether I will be able to physically compete at this level by then.

“It's also one of the reasons why I wanted to play in this championship. I don't know what my career is going to be like.

“I'm not going to play a full schedule ever again. My body just won't allow me to do that. I don't know how many Open Championships I have left here at St Andrews, but I wanted this one.

“It started here for me in '95, and if it ends here in '22, it does. If it doesn't, it doesn't. If I get the chance to play one more, it would be great, but there's no guarantee.”

Woods, a two-time winner at St Andrews, has been paired with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the opening two rounds for this week’s piece affair.

“It feels more historic than it normally has,” he said. “And it's hard to believe that because we are coming back to the home of golf. It is history every time we get a chance to play here.

“It's been 150 years we've played this tournament. And it's incredible, the history behind it, the champions that have won here.