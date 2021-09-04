Nicolai Højgaard aiming to create European Tour history with family feat

Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark in action during the third round of the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Though Tommy Fleetwood is lurking menacingly, Højgaard moved into pole position on the back of a third-day 65 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, giving him the opportunity to create a slice of history.

After Rasmus won last week's Omega European Masters in Switzerland to become a three-time tour champion at the age of just 20, it would be the first time that brothers have triumphed back-to-back on the circuit if his sibling keeps his nose in front.

“Seeing Rasmus win is a big motivation," admitted Højgaard after moving to 13-under, one ahead of both Fleetwood (67) and South African Daniel van Tonder (66). “Hopefully I can get it done tomorrow."

Bidding to boost his hopes of hanging on to a top-tour card for next season, Scott Jamieson (71) sits on five-under, seven shots ahead of both Grant Forrest (73) and Calum Hill (75).

On the Challenge Tour, Euan Walker maintained his strong performance in the British Challenge with a third-round 69 at The Belfry. He sits in tie for fifth on 12-under, four shots ahead of Craig Howie (72).

In the amateur ranks, national champion Angus Carrick and Darren Howie were both nine-under for two rounds as they led Lothians and Borders respectively into the semi-finals of the Scottish Area Team Championship at Kings Golf Club in Inverness.

Lothians face Perth & Kinross in the last four while Borders are up against North.

