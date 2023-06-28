Looking very much at home with his huge frame nestled in a Union Jacket armchair and occasionally using a similarly-decorated footrest for his size 15 trainers, Sir Nick Faldo gave the impression that he could have stayed for the whole morning in the Betfred British Masters media centre at The Belfry and chatted away about the current hot topics in golf with some reminiscing mixed in.

Tournament host Sir Nick Faldo talks in a press conference prior to the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

This week’s tournament host - the six-time major winner has committed to support the DP World Tour event for five years and is also set to utilise his course design skills on the Brabazon Course at the Ryder Cup venue in the Midlands - talked for 30 minutes to a group of journalists and happily shared his opinions on a wide range of matters, including, of course, the game’s shock merger and the future of LIV Golf.

The two are linked, of course, following the signing of a Joint Framework Agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and, contrary to the view expressed by LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman, his old rival doesn’t see a future for the set up circuit’s 54-hole and team format.

"I don't think so, because nobody's really interested,” said Faldo in reply to being asked if he felt LIV Golf could survive. "They're not going to get the sponsorship that they want. They call it a team (event) and it's not because it's strokeplay. You see your mates on the putting green and say 'play well' and you see them in the scorers tent and say 'What did you shoot?' That's it. A team is out there helping, shoulder to shoulder. That's a true team.

"You have the ultimate team event, the Ryder Cup, you know the passion and the atmosphere of that. They're not playing with the same passion and atmosphere as the Ryder Cup. It's only half a dozen (players) that are really current, half of the field I don't really know and half the field are there for the very nice last-placed money that you still get if you shoot 20 over."

Two of the leading figures in the partnership - PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan – along with Norman have been summoned to attend a United States Senate hearing next month. Meanwhile, it has been claimed that FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay is leading PGA Tour players rallying hard against the deal.

“I think when the dust settles, whether it takes six months, a year, whatever, my goodness, pro golf is in an overall better position financially than we were back in the day,” observed Faldo.

But, after everything that’s gone on in the game over the past 12 months, is it really possible that harmony can be restored? “Well, that's impossible,” continued the former world No 1. “ I think the bodies have all got the best interest in trying to create global golf, and, if they are truly on board with an absolute bottomless pit of money should be able to make the call.

“Australia has struggled. I used to love playing in those places. I was one of the few guys who really did generally play a world tour back in the day. Seve [Ballesteros] played, Greg did. We went everywhere, all four corners of the world. Those tours really missed out. I would love to see everyone given a chance to play and to be seen in those countries. With the guarantor, whatever you want to call it, pro golf is in a pretty darned good place.”

According to Faldo, the apparent end to golf’s civil war will be music to Rory McIlroy’s ears as he returns to Royal Liverpool, scene of his 2014 Open win, in three weeks’ time bidding to end a nine-year major doubt after being left drained as a result of being the PGA Tour’s de facto spokesperson during a year of turmoil.

“I'm pretty sure Rory's suffered from being constantly asked, being a spokesman (for the PGA Tour). You want a clear head when you go and play golf, you want to be able to concentrate,” said the Englisman. “I'd rather be playing well and fending off questions about why I finished second than why I finished 152nd. If you finish second it's stewards' inquiry and a dissection but he's there, he's playing that well every week.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he's seriously inspired at Hoylake. That's where he won last time. There is scar tissue from nine years and not too many players have come back from a long gap and then go on to reboot your career and win more, but I'm sure he would just love to be able to bowl up, go and practice and play with minimal off-course work and interference.

“He's playing beautifully, so, if he can just get those wedges a smidgen closer, that changes everything. Putting under pressure to putting for birdie is a huge difference.”

Faldo, the winner at Woburn in 1989, is excited to have his name associated again with the British Masters and, though this edition boasts just three players in the world’s top 50 and eight in the top 100, he is looking to play a hands-on role in it growing in stature again over the next few years.

“The goal is to have an impact on this event, and do the best I can to help to elevate it in different areas,” he said. As for The Belfry, host of four Ryder Cups, three of which involved Faldo, he added: “It’s an instantly recognisable name in the game of golf on both sides of the Atlantic.