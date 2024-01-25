20-year-old will make his debut as professional in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week

Nick Dunlap poses with the trophy after winning The American Express in La Quinta, California. Picture: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images.

Nick Dunlap, the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991, has joined the circuit as a member and will make his professional debut in next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 20-year-old’s sensational success in The American Express at La Quinta in California on Sunday secured an exemption through the 2026 season and he has decided to cut short a stint at the University of Alabama to get started with an exciting new chapter in his career.

Dunlap, the first reigning US Amateur champion to win on the circuit since Tiger Woods in 1996, is exempt in 2024 for all full-field events, the seven remaining Signature Events, The Players Championship and three of the four majors - Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.

The R&A is yet to announce their exemptions for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon but traditionally has only offered the reigning US Amateur champion an exemption if he remains an amateur.

Due to the fact he didn’t receive any money for his weekend win, Dunlap will start with zero FedExCup points and will not appear in the FedExCup standings until he makes a cut as a professional.