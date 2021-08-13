Niall Shiels Donegan digs deep to make last eight in Boys' Amateur

California-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan is through to the last eight in the Boys' Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Sixteen-year-old Donegan lost the first four holes to Glenbervie’s Ross Laird before recovering to win 3&2, having done something similar against second seed Jamie Mann the previous day at the Kent venue.

Donegan, who has been accompanied on a summer golfing trip to the UK by his mum Maggie and dad Lawrence, now faces fellow US-based player, England’s Frank Kennedy, in the last eight.

After squeezing past compatriot Aidan O’Hagan at the 19th in his morning match, Auchterarder’ Bullen beat home player Harley Bates 5&4 while Royal Burgess left-hander Adam won 2&1 against another English hopeful, Sebastian Cave.

“I’m relieved, it was really tough match out there,” said Adam, who is mentored by Bob MacIntyre through the Stephen Gallacher Foundation. “I had to really grind it out to get through at the end there.”

Standing between him and a place in the semi-finals is leading qualifier Jack Bigham of England, who has also been in sparkling so far in the knock-out phase.

“Jack has been playing very well, clearly by the scores and his wins,” said Adam. “Tomorrow is going to be a very tough game, but I have got a lot of confidence in myself.

“In match play, anything can happen, so I have just got to and do my best and see what happens.”

