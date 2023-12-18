Englishman Sam Bairstow receives the trophy from Paul Lawrie after winning this year's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A at Newmachar in August. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

Newmachar is to stage the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A for the third year running in 2024, having been confirmed as part of the second successive €8 million-plus Challenge Tour schedule.

Won by Spaniard Javier Sainz at the Aberdeenshire venue in 2022 then English left-hander Sam Bairstow this year, next year’s edition will be played on 8-11 August following back-to-back events in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The 2024 schedule features 29 tournaments, which will be staged across three continents in 18 different countries, including South Africa, India and the United Arab Emirates, where the circuit will make a first visit to Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

The season starts in South Africa in February and concludes with the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A, which is being held for the third year in a row at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d’Alcudia.

The top 20 in the Road to Mallorca Rankings will secure DP World Tour cards in 2025, guaranteeing them earnings of $150,000 if they play in 15 events or more.

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “The number of different countries we are visiting, the variety of courses and conditions, in addition to the overall experiences the players get on the Challenge Tour will ensure they are fully equipped to make the step up to the DP World Tour.”