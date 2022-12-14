The Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, to be held at Newmachar for the second year running but in a new summer slot, will be part of a 2023 Challenge Tour schedule boasting a record €8.2 million prize fund.

Paul Lawrie presents the trophy to Javier Sainz after the Spaniard's win in this year's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Having been revived by Paul Lawrie with the backing of one of his long-time sponsors, the R&A-supported Farmfoods Scottish Challenge returned this year after last being held in 2018, when it produced a home winner in David Law.

Held in May, it was won by Spaniard Javier Sainz, who beat Swiss player Jeremy Freiburghaus in a play-off after the pair had tied with 11-under-par 273 totals over the Hawkshill Course at the Aberdeenshire venue.

With Farmfoods on board again and carrying a prize fund of £230,000, the 2023 event will be held on 10-13 August at the end of a run that also includes the Irish Challenge (27-30 July) and British Challenge (3-6 August).

They are among 29 tournaments confirmed on next season’s Road to Mallorca, which will be staged across three continents in 18 different countries.

“Everyone at Five Star Sports Agency is excited about the return of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A to the 2023 Challenge Tour schedule,” said Lawrie of his company, which promotes the event. “Newmachar is a great host venue and it will be brilliant to welcome all the players to my home town of Aberdeen in August.”

The schedule starts with four co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Tour in South Africa in February and March before India returns as a host country for the first time since 2013 with two events in March.

The Challenge Tour also returns to the UAE in April for the first time since 2018 with back-to-back events, including the Abu Dhabi Challenge, which is part of the European Tour group’s long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation.

The circuit then heads to Spain in May, kick-starting a run of 20 tournaments in 22 weeks as players travel through 15 countries in Europe.

The 2023 season concludes with the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in early November, when the top 45 players on the rankings will battle it out for 20 DP World Tour cards.

Jamie Hodges, Head of the Challenge Tour, said: “Our expansive global schedule gives our members the opportunity to play for a record total prize fund and benefit from our formal pathway to the DP World Tour, as we continue to provide an incredible platform for the next generation of golf’s superstars.

“I would like to thank the integral support of our promoters, national federations, and tournament sponsors, who have helped make this possible. The fact that 20 of our current national federations and promoters have extended their support through to next year is testament to their commitment and the strength of our Tour heading into 2023.”Liam Johnston landed his second Challenge Tour title when winning the Emporda Challenge on this year’s circuit before Euan Walker made his breakthrough in the British Challenge.