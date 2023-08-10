Calum Fyfe led a promising start by a posse of home players in the opening round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A at Newmachar.

Calum Fyfe, pictured playing in the Copenhagen Challenge earlier in the year, produced a strong start in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A at Newmachar. Picture: Oliver Hardt/Getty Images.

On a Hawkshill Course playing “fairly easy” according to Challenge Tour Road to Mallorca Rankings leader Casey Jarvis, Fyfe carded a five-under-par 66 in the morning wave.

Also among the early starters on day one of the £230,000 event, Jack McDonald was also handily-placed after a 67, as were both Sam Locke and Craig Howie as they signed for matching 68s.

“Yeah, very solid,” said Fyfe of his effort, which consisted of six birdies and one bogey. “Lots of birdie chances and took a few, though there were a few left out there as well. But, all in all, really happy.”

The 26-year-old was hampered by “really bad back issues” at the start of the year but, free from that now, this week’s event was one he’s been relishing.

“This type of course suits me. You have to plot your way around and have lots of wedges,” added Fyfe. “I’ve played here a lot. I was 18 under for two rounds in an Area Team Championship and also came third in a EuroPro Tour event. I’ve played well round here before. It really does suit my game.”

Locke, another player who is familiar with the Dave Thomas-designed course, signed for four birdies and one bogey as he started strongly in his native North-East. “It’s nice to stay at home as we don’t get to do that very often,” he said, smiling.

The 2018 Open Silver Medal winner at Carnoustie is hoping this week can prove a turning point in his season. “I obviously managed to win on the Tartan Pro Tour, which was nice,” he said of a success at Pollok. “But, other than that, I’ve really struggled and I’ve not had a season where I’ve struggled this long consistently. But I’m learning a lot about myself and today was better.

“Today I had a lot more control of my ball. I’ve been working hard to put things right and today was definitely better and I was also good mentally, making some good decisions.”

Maintaining his eye-catching form, which included a breakthrough win in the Euram Bank in Austria, Jarvis covered his last five holes in a blistering six-under-par to set the clubhouse target along with Swede Christofer Blomstrand as they shot matching 65s.

“Yeah, really happy,” said 20-year-old Jarvis. “I wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the round. I didn’t start off the way I wanted to on the back nine, but something changed in the middle of the round and I finished off strong.

“On 14, I hit a little rescue off the tee and had 141 in. I hit it in the hole (for an eagle) and said ‘right, let’s feed off this momentum’. I feel when something like that happens I can feed off it. I find it pretty easy when things go my way in golf, which doesn’t happen very often.”