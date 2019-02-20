New US Ryder Cup catptain Steve Stricker says: We want win more than ever

Golf’s worst-kept secret has been confirmed after Steve Stricker was officially announced as the US captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The 51-year-old Wisconsin man takes on the post for a match in his home state after serving as one of Jim Furyk’s vice-captains in last year’s heavy loss to the Europeans in France.

An emotional Stricker, who played in the biennial event three times, was close to tears as his appointment was announced at a press conference in Milwaukee.

“Truly a dream come true, an honour to represent the PGA, the competition itself,” he said. “I am truly humbled by this opportunity because I’m very passionate about this competition.

“Some people don’t think I’m very fiery about playing the game of golf but deep down I’m very competitive. We want to win this more than ever and I’m here to help in any way.

“While we were disappointed with the result in Paris, I am confident the setback will fuel our preparations for what will take place at Whistling Straits.

“Europe’s talent will present a great challenge, but we will be focused on what we can accomplish together in 2020 in my home state, in front of a loyal legion of sports fans in Wisconsin.”

PGA of America president Suzy Whaley is confident that Stricker is the right man for the job after leading the US to a thumping win in the 2017 Presidents Cup.

She said: “Steve Stricker’s career has long established a place of prominence in American golf. Yet, he’s as relevant as ever - as evidenced by three wins last year on the PGA Tour Champions - and he has a wonderful ability to connect with players of all ages.

“Steve’s vision for his captaincy is laser focused and we are elated to have this hometown favourite as our US Ryder Cup Captain for 2020 at Whistling Straits.”

In his first act, Stricker, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, named Furyk as the first of his vice captains while he has also tweaked the selection process.

Instead of three initial wildcards being followed by one more, all four will be announced at the same time on this occasion - two days after the end of the 2020 Tour Championship.

The points battle starts in this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship and concludes after the second FedEx Cup Play-Off event - the BMW Championship - in August 2020.

Stricker will be locking horns with Padraig Harrington on the shores of Lake Michigan after the Irishman was appointed as Thomas Bjorn’s successor last month.