Stephen Gallacher was joined by fellow Scottish pros, from left, Richie Ramsay, Calum Hill, Connor Syme, Grant Forrest, Bob MacIntyre, Louise Duncan and Marc Warren, as well as some local schoolkids, at the offiicial opening of the new Stephen Gallacher Foundation Centre of Excellence at Kingsfield Golf Centre. Picture: Recounter Media Limited

The four-time DP World Tour winner cut the ribbon at the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Centre of Excellence at the Arkley family-owned venue on the outskirts of Linlithgow on Thursday, when he was joined fellow professionals Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay, Calum Hill, Connor Syme, Marc Warren, Grant Forrest and Louise Duncan.

The facility boasts a Huxley putting green, a PuttView, two Trackman bays and has enough room to do what Gallacher described in a recent interview with The Scotsman as “physical stuff”.

It’s been created through private money from one person who has asked to be anonymous while another is Kirk Beaton from Gourock.

“It is absolutely amazing,” said Scott Knowles, the Stephen Gallacher Foundation manager. “It’s the opportunities that it gives the kids in all types of weather. It’s great all the games that are on the putting lab and also the Trackman. The schoolkids will absolutely love this place and it’s amazing that we’ve got an opportunity to use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without doubt, it’s six star and it’s something that I never thought would be created. Maybe Stevie did, but I never thought the foundation would have this as a facility where we could bring kids to enjoy our beautiful game.

“We’ve been here at Kingsfield since we started just over ten years ago and we’ve always had a great relationship with them. We’ll still be able to bring local schools to use the driving range, but this will also be a back up in bad weather and it’s a fantastic learning facility.”

Kingsfield, where Gallacher has been based for a number of years, was already widely recognised as one of the best all-round golfing facilities in Scotland and it’s just got even better.

“It’s been a massive investment for us, but we’ve not been frightened about what we’ve done and it is now up to us to keep pushing it,” said Susan Arkley, who, as well as running a telecommunications company in the main building, has a hands-on role in the overall operation with brother Robert while their sister, Jane, is in charge of a very successful on-site coffee shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be giving a donation back to the Stephen Gallacher Foundation every year and that’s massive as the children are the future, after all, and that’s what we need to concentrate on,” added Arkley.