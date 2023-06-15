All Sections
New St Andrews University graduate Sam Torrance joins sunshine stroll

Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance made one of the proudest walks of his life in St Andrews on Wednesday without a golf club in sight.
By Martin Dempster
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:57 BST
Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance takes part in the traditional procession of the new University of St Andrews Graduates. Picture: University of St AndrewsRyder Cup legend Sam Torrance takes part in the traditional procession of the new University of St Andrews Graduates. Picture: University of St Andrews
Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance takes part in the traditional procession of the new University of St Andrews Graduates. Picture: University of St Andrews

It came as the 69-year-old took part in the traditional academic procession of the new University of St Andrews graduates from the Younger Hall to St Salvator’s Quad in brilliant sunshine.

Torrance had earlier been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) for making a “major contribution to golf, his leadership in the Ryder Cup, and for a significant contribution to charitable causes”.

Responding to a speech given in his honour at Younger Hall, Torrance said: “What a platform you’ve found yourself on here – I don’t think there’s a better university in the world to start your life from.”

He added: “If you can be as lucky as me and find something you love and call it a job, you’ll never work again.”

Torrance represented Europe eight times in the Ryder Cup, famously sinking the winning putt at the 18th green at The Belfry in 1985.

He also captained the Europeans to glory back at The Belfry in 2002. In doing so, he became only the second European player to sink the winning putt and captain a successful side.

The Largs man also landed 44 individual titles and held the record for most European Tour appearances - 706 - until losing that claim to fame to Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2020.

Torrance only plays occasionally these days but loves staying involved in the game though a combination of his broadcasting work and hosting corporate golf days.

