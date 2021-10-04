New six-part golf series tees off on BBC Alba

LET player Laura Murray features on the launch episode of Golf: Mun Cuairt Alba on BBC Alba. Picture: Tristan Jones.

Produced by Midas Media, Golf: Mun Cuairt Alba, which is on from 8.30pm-9pm, includes features about Scottish golfers, as well as pro tips and how to play some of the signature holes around the country.

The launch episode includes an interview with Laura Murray, one of the Scots currently flying the flag on the Ladies European Tour, while Aberdeen-based coach Keil Beveridge offers the first of his playing tips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Herald, who is an instructor at St Andrews Links Golf Academy, also provides an insight about how to play the 17th hole on the Old Course.

In addition, the programme features PGA professional Rachel Lewis as she leads a coaching session for children aged 5-8 years as part of the St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association (SALJGA).

An aerial sweep of several golf courses in one geographical area is being covered each week while there is also a segment in the first programme on Kenny Morrison, an amputee who is a member of Scottish Disability Golf and Curling (SDGC).

He is captain of the Isle of Harris Golf Club, which this year hosted a Disabled Open that saw 15 disabled golfers from the mainland compete against Morrison.

“Scotland has over 550 golf courses and is regarded worldwide as the home of golf,” said director Patricia Macleod.

“This six-part series takes us on a journey around the country to explore some of the well-known courses as well as some of its hidden gems, and opens the door to golf.

We hear from golfers young and old, male and female, blind golfers and disabled golfers, and from those who make their living working in golf, plus we capture a few tips from the professionals along the way.”

On the event front, Tom Higson and Matthew Nixon both opened with seven-under-par rounds in the Highland Golf Links 54-Hole Pro-Am. Higson’s effort was a 64 at Nairn while Nixon signed for a 65 at Castle Stuart.

Gleneagles-attached Higson is the defending champion, having shot a course-record 62 at Castle Stuart in one of his rounds last year.

A message from the Editor: