New Scottish Summer Golf Pass on offer to fans in 2022

The Scottish Summer Golf Pass covers the Genesis Scottish Open, the Senior Open and the AIG Women's Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, the Senior Open presented by Rolex at Gleneagles and the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield are part of an unparalleled summer of golf in Scotland next year.

And, thanks to the innovative pass, fans can now save both money and time by securing tickets for all three championships in a single purchase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priced at £85, the Scottish Summer Golf Pass includes tickets for one championship day at each of the three events, with a saving of up to £20 on individual purchase prices.

The pass is being offered through a collaboration between the DP World Tour, Legends Tou, and the R&A.

Genesis Scottish Open championship director Rory Colville said: “We’re delighted to partner with the R&A to create the Scottish Summer Golf Pass - a unique opportunity for golf fans to watch the best male and female golfers in the world within just a few weeks.

“This promises to be an unmissable summer for golf fans in Scotland and beyond.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at the R&A, added: “It is our goal to make golf at every level open and accessible for everyone to enjoy and the Scottish Summer of Golf Pass will provide fans with the opportunity to attend three world-class championships in Scotland next year.

“Fans will be able to watch the world’s best men, women and male senior golfers compete for prestigious titles over some of the country’s best courses.”

The three championships are part of an incredible summer of golf in Scotland, with six tournaments over five weeks in July and August.

That run also includes the 150th Open at St Andrews, the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews and the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events, VisitScotland said: “We have long-standing partnerships with the R&A and European Tour group and to see them collaborating in this way is excellent.

“This is a fantastic offer for golf and sports fans to watch the world’s best golfers tee it up next summer.”

The Scottish Summer Golf Pass can be bought at et.golf/ScottishSummerGolfPass

A message from the Editor: