New Scottish Golf event for both club members and independent golfers

Trump International in Aberdeen will stage the final of the PING Scottish Open Series in August. Picture: Kevin Murray

The PING Scottish Open Series will involve six qualifying rounds leading to a grand final place at Trump International in Aberdeen.

One of the prizes up for grabs is a round with Calum Hill, a winner on the DP World Tour last year, at Gleneagles.

The qualifying rounds will take place at Murcar Links, Douglas Park, Fraserburgh, Bruntsfield Links, Longniddry and Western Gailes.

The players with the top gross and four best net scores will progress to final in August.

Fraser Munro, Scottish Golf’s head of events, said: “The new PING Scottish Open Series will help make our events even more attractive, accessible, and inclusive going forward.

“It’s extremely important our national championships not only cater for golfers of all ages and abilities but continue to adapt and evolve.”

OpenPlay, which was launched by Scottish Golf last summer, has attracted more than 1200 independent golfers.