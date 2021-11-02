New R&A facility in Glasgow now set to include double-decker driving range

An artist's impression of the proposed double-decker driving range at the new R&A community golf facility at Lethamhill in Glasgow. Picture: R&A

The updated proposals include a newly designed 52-bay floodlit double-decker driving range that makes use of the latest technology, as well as a nine-hole course, short game area and adventure golf.

The tweaks to the initial planning application, which was approved earlier this year, have been made on the basis of additional market research conducted with local audiences, as well as continuing discussions with facility architects, contractors and leading sustainability experts.

These enhancements will allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of fun and exciting formats of the sport and outdoor activities at the family-focused venue.

Additional features such as padel tennis courts, nature trails and public space for pop-up events and other activities are also being planned.

Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive, said: “Our aim is to create a destination for golf that is welcoming and attractive to all members of the family and so it was important for us to listen to the feedback being provided about our initial plans in order to refine them and make improvements that will make the venue even more appealing.

“We believe that the updated proposals meet the needs of our intended target audience and will generate real interest and anticipation among people living locally in the north-east of Glasgow.

“We look forward to continuing the development of the facility with our partners over the coming months and to bringing these exciting plans to life.”

Councillor Maureen Burke, Chair of the Seven Lochs Partnership, added: “This new venue will be a fantastic asset for the Seven Lochs Wetland Park.

“We are especially excited by the opportunity to work with the R&A to develop new interactive activities and a range of community events that will allow visitors, including families and school groups, to learn about both generating green energy and the fantastic wildlife around Hogganfield Park."

Redevelopment of the existing golf course at Lethamhill is already underway, with the new facility expected to open in the spring of 2023.

