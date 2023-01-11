Tommy Fleetwood, the Great Britain and Ireland captain, insists everyone involved in the inaugural Hero Cup is taking it “very seriously” in a bid to help Europe get back to winning ways in the Ryder Cup later this year.

Francesco Molinari, captain of Continental Europe, and Tommy Fleetwood, captain of Great Britain and Ireland, pose with the Hero Cup along with Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The contest, which is effectively a reinvention of the Seve Trophy, takes place from Friday through to Sunday at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, where a Continental Europe side is being skippered by Francesco Molinari.

Having earned the nickname ‘Moliwood’ on the back of a successful partnership in the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, Fleetwood and Molinari are close friends, but they’re out to secure bragging rights on this occasion.

The new event, which is being overseen by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, has been introduced following a heavy defeat for Europe in the match at Whistling Straits and, therefore, no-one is taking the contest lightly.

“It is very serious,” said Fleetwood, speaking at a press conference alongside Molinari and Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. “If you apply yourself properly in this event, I think it holds you in high regard for the Ryder Cup.

“I remember we had the EurAsia Cup in 2018, and I had a particularly good tournament there and Europe won. I remember Thomas [Bjorn] was the captain and everything you do, they keep a very close eye on for the Ryder Cup.

“When you play in these team events and when you play in the Ryder Cup, a big part of it is how you play, but that's not everything that you can give to the team. There's attitude, there's motivation, there's the way you are with your team-mates.

“There’s a lot. So I think from the stats side, from Luke's side, for the vice captains, for myself and Fran to the players, we are making it as close to the Ryder Cup as possible. It's a hugely-important event for us all.”

The title sponsor, too. “Let me add on to what both Tommy and Fran said about the seriousness of this event,” said Dr Munjal. “We put all these questions to the tour when this event was proposed to us as we are putting in money behind this event.”

In addition to Fleetwood, the contest features two other players - Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton - from the team that was left feeling battered and bruised in that last Ryder Cup clash.

“Everybody from Whistling Straits wanted another team event,” added Fleetwood, who has two Scots - Ewen Ferguson and Bob MacIntyre - on his team. “We wanted to be sharper in that team format. So I think from my side and from speaking to my team-mates, we are all in a very competitive mood. We all want to perform. We all want to do our absolute best and we want to win.”

Having been invited by Donald, winning 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley spoke to the 20 players involved at a get-together on Tuesday night, as did Bjorn, while Jose Maria Olazabal, another victorious skipper at Medinah in 2012, is also in the UAE.