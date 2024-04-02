Colin Montgomerie’s former manager steps up to fill Keith Pelley’s shoes

Guy Kinnings has stepped up from deputy CEO to succeed Keith Pelley as the European Tour Group's new Chief Executive Officer. Picture: Getty Images

Guy Kinnings, a well-known figure in golf, has officially taken up the reins as the European Tour Group’s Chief Executive Officer after stepping into Keith Pelley’s shoes on Tuesday.

In being promoted from his role as deputy CEO to succeed Pelley following his departure at the end of last week to become president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd in his native Toronto, Kinnings becomes just the fifth person to hold the post since the circuit was established in 1972.

“Today is a very proud day for me and my family,” said Kinnings, who also previously filled the jobs of chief commercial officer and executive director of the Ryder Cup after moving to the tour from IMG in 2018. “It is a real privilege to become the chief executive of the European Tour Group and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“Our tour has such a wonderful history, and I am delighted to have this opportunity to help shape the next exciting phase in its evolution. I have been working closely with our players, our Board, our partners and our staff over the past six years and I feel we have a great opportunity to look forward and to focus on unity and alignment in the game. There has been a shift in our sport to a more global mindset and that is something, as golf’s global tour, that we welcome.

“We have a widely-recognised international footprint, stemming from 50 years of building relationships and staging tournaments in many different countries and continents and this allows us to appeal to golf fans from a wide variety of different backgrounds and demographics. We very much look forward to continuing that.”

Eric Nicoli, chairman of the European Tour Group, is delighted to see Kinnings, who was Colin Montgomerie’s manager at IMG, take up the leadership role as the DP World Tour continues to be part of talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“Guy is vastly experienced, is hugely respected throughout the golf industry and has strong relationships right across our sport,” ssid Nicoli. “Our deliberate and purposeful succession planning will ensure a seamless transition in our leadership at this pivotal time in the evolution of the men’s professional game.