They came to see the world No 1 but left raving about a contender for the throne. On her professional debut in front of one of the biggest first-day crowds for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Lottie Woad outshone Nelly Korda.

In fairness, Korda didn’t exactly disappoint on her first appearance in the event, signing for a four-under-par 68 at Dundonald Links, where the early starters got underway in benign conditions before a decent westerly wind gradually picked up.

It was Woad, though, who set tongues wagging as Scottish fans discovered exactly why the 21-year-old English player has been the talk of the steamie in the golfing world for some time now - but over the past few weeks, in particular.

Lottie Woad acknowledges the crowd during the first round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire | Kate McShane/Getty Images

Producing the level of golf that had seen her win the KPMG Irish Women’s Open as an amateur by six shots then come close in The Evian Championship the following week, Woad opened with a five-under-par 67 on the Ayrshire coast.

It could have been even better as she missed a short birdie putt at the 12th then dropped her sole shot of the day at the 17th before failing to birdie the par-5 18th, but, nonetheless, it was another hugely impressive performance from the player who joined the paid ranks as No 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“I'll definitely take it,” said Woad, who had already underlined her credentials on Scottish soil by claiming the Smyth Salver for leading amateur in last year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, of her opening effort as a professional in a group that also included Charley Hull, who broke par as well with her 71. “It was some good, some bad. Overall, pretty fair.”

World No 1 Nelly Korda embraces Lottie Woad at the end of the first round at Dundonald Links | Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh and compatriot Hannah Darling, who was also making her professional debut, teed off along with Swede Maja Stark, winner of this year’s US Women’s Open, in the match ahead of Korda, Hull and Woad, but it immediately became apparent who the early-risers were there to see as the $2 million event got underway.

A big gallery followed Korda’s group all the way round, with Woad making her first birdie as a professional at the par-4 second then adding gains at the fifth and seventh to be out in 33. She birdied the tenth as well before almost making a hole-in-one at the short 12th despite looking less than impressed with her tee shot. “Yeah, I didn't hit it very good,” she said of that bonus.

“Wow, jeezo,” was the reaction from one fan as she then spun her approach at the 12th back to around three feet only to squander that opportunity before making amends by holing a longer one for a birdie at the par-5 14th. “That will be another fairway hit,” noted Louise Duncan, the 2021 R&A Women’s Amateur champion, of that gain being set up while also pointing out that it appears there is “not a weakness” in Woad’s game.

On this evidence, she’s got an old head on young shoulders. “Just miss it in the right spots, really,” she replied to being asked what the key is to scoring well on this golf course. “I hit a few bad shots today, but they were in the middle of the green, so you're fine. Just can't miss it in certain spots.”

Korda full of praise for Woad

Korda, of course, is a worthy No 1, but it might not be too long before Woad is challenging for that honour in the Rolex Rankings. “Yeah, she's had an amazing run the last couple weeks and deserves where she's at right now,” observed the American after signing for seven birdies in her equally strong start. “It's going to be exciting to see where her career goes.”

Leona Maguire, who also opened with a 67, was the most recent Great Britain & Ireland player to join the professional ranks with such high expectations. “Yeah, impressive,” said the Irish player of Woad’s name being up on a leaderboard once again. “She’s a great player and she is obviously riding the crest of a wave.

“I'm sure there's quite a bit of pressure on her shoulders, but hopefully she's surrounding herself with some good people. You saw with Rose Zhang a couple years ago, she got off to a very hot start, too. There will be a lot of new things for her the next few weeks and months, but I'm sure she's well able to handle it.”

Dermot Byrne, who used to be Maguire’s caddie, was on Woad’s bag, with Maguire getting off to her fast start alongside looping legend Phil ‘Wobbly’ Morbey, who is working at his first-ever women’s event. “Yeah, his first time on the ladies’ tour, so still a little bit of a learning adjustment for both of us,” admitted Macguire, who started her round on a high by holing a 9-iron for an eagle-2 at the tenth. “But so far, so good. I think we handled it pretty well on day one.”

In an adventurous start to her new career, Darling hit a ball on to the Ayr to Glasgow railway line, costing her a triple-bogey 7 at the 13th, while another drive “clocked” her dad Dave on the back of the neck. “I was just a bit worried about him, but, classic parent, my dad is like, ‘no, you just take care of yourself, I'll be fine’. I'm glad he's okay,” she said of that unfortunate incident, which came before she picked up three shots in the last five holes to salvage a 74.