American lands second major to match feat acheived only by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam

Nelly Korda celebrates with the trophy after winning The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

Nelly Korda made it five wins in a row as she overcame feeling “really nervous on that back nine” to land a two-shot victory in The Chevron Championship - the opening women’s major of 2024.

Golf’s other in-form player Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, will have to wait until Monday to see if he can record a fourth win in five starts after the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage was hit by bad weather on Sunday.

It was mission accomplished for American ace Korda at The Club at Carlton Woods at The Woodlands in Texas as the women’s world No 1 closed with a 69 to win by two shots from Swede Maja Stark.

Korda, who finished with a 13-under-par total as she landed a second major victory, is the first player to win five times in a row since Nancy Lopez achieved the feat in 1978.

“It's just been a crazy, crazy, crazy couple of weeks, with some really solid golf. I can finally breathe,” said a shivering Korda in her winner’s press conference after taking the traditional leap into the lake by the 18th green.

“I was really nervous on that back nine. I really, really wanted this win. It feels amazing to get it. My first-ever major, competing in a major, was at the US Women's Open at Sebonack, and that was when I dreamt of winning major championships. To have two under my belt now is a dream come true.”

This was Korda’s 13th career victory, becoming the 31st American to achieve that feat on the LPGA Tour. The 25-year-old also joins Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only other players since 1978 to win five consecutive titles and will have a chance to top that pair this week in the JM Eagle LA Championship in California.

“I'm going to enjoy this right now, and then I'll think about that,” said a smiling Korda. “It's been an amazing time. Hopefully, I’ll keep the streak alive. But I've been so grateful to compete week in and week out and get the five in a row.”

A closing 80, which saw her come home in 43, for a four-over-par total left Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh having to settle for a share of 54th spot after being inside the top 20 heading into the final 18 holes. Lottie Woad, winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur just over a fortnight ago, ended up just outside the top 20 as she closed with a 74 for one under.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned Masters champion Scheffler will hold a commanding five-shot lead when play commences in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Monday.

After storming to the top of the leaderboard on the back of a 63 on Saturday, the men’s world No 1 had moved to 20 under par before play was suspended because of darkness at 7.45pm on Sunday after an earlier delay of two and 32 minutes due to lightning in the area.