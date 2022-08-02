Nelly Korda freaked out by spiders and daddy long legs in Scotland

Nelly Korda talks to the media during a press conference prior to the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

The American was in full flow about how much she was enjoying being in Scotland for the season’s final major when a spider caught her eye in the interview room in the media centre.

“That is a huge spider right here,” she roared, pointing to the table in front of her as she jumped up off her chair.

After regaining her composure, it was inevitable that Korda was then asked about spiders, starting with a question about where they ranked in terms of being scary.

“I do not like spiders,” she declared. “And It's worrying when it disappears. That's when I don't like it, somewhere under the desk.

“Spiders, I've seen a couple of them this week. A lot of daddy long legs out here. I was like, okay, this is just not my type of situation I want to be in here.”

Has she had any bad experiences with spiders? “Thankfully, I don't think I've,” she replied to that. “I did have one in my shower this week and instantly flushed it down the drain!”

Korda, the world No 3, had been sidelined earlier in the year because of a blood clot in her left arm before returning to record top-10 finishes in both the US Women’s Open and Evian Championship.

“I'm all good now, thankfully,” she said. “I've taken the right steps. Taken time off. It was tough missing the first major of the year and the first part of the season but I'm thankful I'm here and I can be playing golf, doing what I love travelling the world. I just have to monitor it.

Obviously if you go through something like that, you just have to be more aware of these situations, and I've learned more about myself and learned more about my body and I'm grateful that I'm just out here playing.”