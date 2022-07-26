Neil Henderson wins again on Get Back to Golf Tour

Neil Henderson of The Renaissance Club has recorded two wins on this season's Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

Having won at Murrayshall in Perthshire in June, the Renaissance Club member followed up with a seven-under-par 65 at Deer Park to win the eighth event on the schedule.

Henderson recorded nine birdies and two bogeys to win by one shot from Leven amateur James White.

“I had never set foot on Deer Park before and really enjoyed the golf course,” said Henderson. “I’d also never had nine birdies in my life before I did it at Murrayshall last month, so to do it again four weeks later is a bit bizarre.

“This tour is great, especially for guys like me just trying to get back into competitive golf.”

On the back of his latest win, Henderson has moved into the top ten on the tour’s order of merit. Drumoig professional Jordan Brown leads the standings by 3.5 points from Duddingston’s John Gallagher.

The top six pros and the top six amateurs at the end of the season will compete in the Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links in October.

John Henry, James Wilson, Scott Grant and Jamie McLeary currently occupy the other pro spots while White, Freddie Lawrence, Callum Mcateer, Scott Mann and Jack McDonald are the amateurs on course to end the season on the Fife coast.