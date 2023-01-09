Graham has been appointed alongside Eden Thompson, who will take on a similar role in Africa as The R&A support the expansion of golf in key markets.
Phil Anderton, The R&A’s chief development officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Neal and Eden to The R&A in two important roles which are central to supporting our ambition to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive across the world.
“We are strengthening our position in identified markets to grow the sport internationally and encourage more people to play golf more often across all formats of the sport.
“We look forward to Neal and Eden playing their part in the development of golf in Africa, the Middle East and India.”