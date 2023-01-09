News you can trust since 1817
Neal Graham takes up new R&A development role in Middle East and India

Neal Graham, who started his career as head PGA pro at Dalmahoy, has been appointed as The R&A’s new development manager in Middle East, where he was director of golf then general manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, and India.

By Martin Dempster
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 10:16am
Neal Graham, left, and Eden Thompson have been appointed as new development managers by The R&A. Picture: The R&A
Graham has been appointed alongside Eden Thompson, who will take on a similar role in Africa as The R&A support the expansion of golf in key markets.

Phil Anderton, The R&A’s chief development officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Neal and Eden to The R&A in two important roles which are central to supporting our ambition to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive across the world.

“We are strengthening our position in identified markets to grow the sport internationally and encourage more people to play golf more often across all formats of the sport.

“We look forward to Neal and Eden playing their part in the development of golf in Africa, the Middle East and India.”

