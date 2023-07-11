All Sections
Muirfield's wait goes on as Royal Birkdale gets 2026 Open

Muirfield’s wait to host its first Open since 2013 has been extended after Royal Birkdale was announced host venue for the 154th edition in 2026.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
 Comment
Royal Birkdale is to stage the 154th Open in 2026 after visits to Royal Liverpool, Royal Troon and Royal Portrush. Picture: The R&ARoyal Birkdale is to stage the 154th Open in 2026 after visits to Royal Liverpool, Royal Troon and Royal Portrush. Picture: The R&A
Royal Birkdale is to stage the 154th Open in 2026 after visits to Royal Liverpool, Royal Troon and Royal Portrush. Picture: The R&A

It will be the event’s 11th staging at the Southport venue, with Jordan Spieth having claimed the Claret Jug in the most recent one in 2017.

Royal Birkdale will follow Royal Liverpool, Royal Troon and Royal Portrush on the rota, with Muirfield, where the event was last held, having to wait until 2027 at the earliest to welcome back the game’s oldest major.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “Royal Birkdale is a world class championship venue and its outstanding links will once again provide the world’s best men’s professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug.

“It has produced many memorable moments that are woven into the story of this historic Championship, including a dramatic final round in 2017 when Jordan Spieth won for the first time.

“We look forward to another special occasion in three years and it will be fascinating to see which player will emerge to join a list of renowned Champion Golfers to have won at Royal Birkdale.”

In addition to Spieth, others to have triumphed there include Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O’Meara and Padraig Harrington.

Muirfield staged the AIG Women’s Open for the first time last year after opening its doors to women members at a second attempt in 2017.

