Scot walks away from 121st Women’s Amateur Championship with head held high

Milnagavie’s Lorna McClymont walked away with her head held high despite suffering an agonising defeat in the final of the 121st R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Portmarnock.

In a thrilling 36-hole title decider at the Dublin venue, McClymont eventually lost by two holes to American Melanie Green after being four up early on then one up with just three holes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a brilliant fightback from world No 53 Green in atrocious wet conditions, McClymont found herself two down at the turn in the second round before rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt at the 28th.

Milngavie's Lorna McClymont pictured during the final of 121st Women's Amateur Championship at Portmarnock Golf Club. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The 23-year-old Stirling University student then made back-to-back birdies at 32nd and 33rd holes to get her nose back in front only to then get unlucky when a brilliant approach at the par-5 34th ran through the back of the green.

Both players were then left with four-footers for birdie but McClymont missed and her opponent, having displayed a lovely touch around the green for the second hole running, holed to make it all square.

Green then won the 35th with a solid par, which McClymont was unable to match after missing the fairway on the right before coming up short with her approach.

That left the Scottish Women’s champion needing something special at the last, but, alas, it wasn’t to be as her lengthy birdie putt attempt came up short and University of Florida graduate Green clinched victory in style by rolling in her 18-footer for a 3.

Green, who, remarkably in the conditions, carried her own clubs from start to finish in the final, is the first American to land the coveted crown since Kelli Kuehne at Royal Liverpool in 1996.

In addition to the title, Green secured spots in two upcoming majors - the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

While McClymont will be disappointed to miss out in the latter in particular, compatriot Calum Scott has clinched his spot in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad