Michele Thomson makes strong start in Australia after 'massive improvement'

Michele Thomson shrugged off some “terrible” golf last week to put a smile back on her face in the second leg of an Australian double-header on the Ladies European Tour.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:02 am
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:02 am

The Aberdonian missed the cut in the Australian Women’s Classic after struggling to scores of 74 and 79 at Bonville last week.

But, feeling more comfortable from the minute she moved on to Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, Thomson had good vibes about this week’s Women’s NSW Open.

That showed as the Scot opened with a three-under 69 to sit just one shot off the lead in a share of third spot.

“As much as I like Bonville, this is a type of golf course that suits my game,” said Thomson after signing for six birdies. “It is fairways and greens here and then hole a putt or two. I managed to do that for most of the day.”

Thomson, who has made a promising start to the new season, was on course to hold the lead before finishing with a double-bogey 7 after finding a “really bad lie” in a bunker.

“I can’t be too disappointed in that because I have got up and down a couple of times out there for par,” she added.

“I’m excited for the week and I kind of knew that when I got here that this course suited me if I could get my ball striking and I have. Last week my golf was terrible and it’s a massive improvement.”

Michele Thomson was feellng much happier about her game after a promising start in the Women's NSW Open. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

As Sweden’s Maja Stark and India’s Amandeep Drall shot matching 68s to share the lead, Gabrielle MacDonald and Hannah McCook shot 73 and 74 respectively.

