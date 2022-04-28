Michele Thomson makes strong start in Australia after 'massive improvement'

The Aberdonian missed the cut in the Australian Women’s Classic after struggling to scores of 74 and 79 at Bonville last week.

But, feeling more comfortable from the minute she moved on to Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, Thomson had good vibes about this week’s Women’s NSW Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That showed as the Scot opened with a three-under 69 to sit just one shot off the lead in a share of third spot.

“As much as I like Bonville, this is a type of golf course that suits my game,” said Thomson after signing for six birdies. “It is fairways and greens here and then hole a putt or two. I managed to do that for most of the day.”

Thomson, who has made a promising start to the new season, was on course to hold the lead before finishing with a double-bogey 7 after finding a “really bad lie” in a bunker.

“I can’t be too disappointed in that because I have got up and down a couple of times out there for par,” she added.

“I’m excited for the week and I kind of knew that when I got here that this course suited me if I could get my ball striking and I have. Last week my golf was terrible and it’s a massive improvement.”

Michele Thomson was feellng much happier about her game after a promising start in the Women's NSW Open. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET