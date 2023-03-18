Michele Thomson landed another good pay-day in the LET’s Aramco Team Series after producing a stirring finish in the latest $1 million event in Singapore.

Michele Thomson pictured during the final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Laguna National in Singapore. Picture: LET

The 35-year-old Aberdonian signed off with a five-under-par 67 at Laguna National to finish in a tie for seventh in the 54-hole tournament with a six-under 210 total.

The effort saw Thomson pick up a cheque for around £10,500, which represented her second- biggest individual pay-day as a professional after earning approximately £27,000 for finishing second in the 2017 Hero Women’s Indian Open.

The most profitable week of the Scot’s career came as part of a winning team in an Aramco Series event in Saudi Arabia, pocketing close to £24,000 on that occasion.

Thomson, who’d opened with individual efforts of 72 and 71 in this latest event, followed an opening par in the closing circuit by reeling off four birdies on the spin. She also picked up shots at the ninth, 11th and 13th, which were mixed in with bogeys at the eighth and 12th - both par-3s.

It was Thomson’s eighth top-ten finish on the LET and this one was probably the sweetest of the lot in a field that included world No 1 Lydia Ko, as well as another major winner, Danielle Kang.

Victory in Singapore went to French player Pauline Roussin, who closed with a 64 to win by fou shots from Kang, with Ko a further shot back in third place.