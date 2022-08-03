Michele Thomson joins Lydia Ko in talking about 'your week' in golf

Michele Thomson has a bit of fun during a practice round for the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

The Aberdonian had just been asked about a disappointing first day that led to an early exit in last week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links and she told the truth.

“Women don’t talk about this often enough, but when it’s ‘your week’, that sort of thing happens,” said Thomson. “You don’t have much feeling.”

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, two-time major winner Lydia Ko was praised for normalising the impact of periods on women in sport after rendering a male interviewer speechless with her answer to a question about some on-course treatment she received at an LPGA event in California.

The Kiwi was seen being stretched out by her physiotherapist midway through the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship, prompting Golf Channel commentator Jerry Foltz to inquire whether the tightness in her back and hips would be a recurring problem. “I hope not,” said Ko. “It’s that time of the month.”

Referring to that, Thomson added: “Lydia Ko came out and spoke about it before, that was something that happened to me on Thursday. Friday I felt so much better.

“These things happen, glad that isn’t happening this week! I’m excited to be here, I feel I’m playing well. I’d love to do well and see what I can do.”

Thomson, who secured an exemption through the LET, played in the 2019 event at Royal Troon but that was held behind closed doors due to the Covid pandemic.