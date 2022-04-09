Michele Thomson in contention in Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup

The Aberdonian, who has already secured a top-10 finish in the Kenya Ladies Open this season, sits 11th after 54 holes, having carded six birdies in a five-under 67 on Saturday for a 10-under total.

“It was really steady,” said Thomson of her day’s work at Siam Country Club. “I have never played with John (Catlin) before, and he is a proven European Tour winner so it was nice to get out and play with him today.

“I knew if I could keep up with him, I was going to do okay. I drove the ball really well and took advantage of the par-5s.”

Michele Thomson is just outside the top 10 heading into the final round in Thailand. Picture: Tristan Jones

Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai and Korea’s Bio Kim are tied at the top of the leaderboard on 14-under.

“I’m just going to try and do more of the same as I did today,” said Thomson. “I will see how it goes and keep relaxed and this golf course seems to suit me pretty well.”

Thomson finds herself in a challenging position despite her week in Thailand having got off to a frustrating start.

“I arrived with no clubs, so I had no clubs on Monday and Tuesday and then, when they arrived on Wednesday, I opened the bag to a broken driver,” she said.

“The club fitters who were on the range this week worked a miracle and managed to get the same shaft for me and it’s back in the bag with the same shaft and we’re ready to go.”