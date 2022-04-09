Michele Thomson in contention in Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup

Michele Thomson is just four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the LET’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in Thailand.

By Martin Dempster
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:05 pm

The Aberdonian, who has already secured a top-10 finish in the Kenya Ladies Open this season, sits 11th after 54 holes, having carded six birdies in a five-under 67 on Saturday for a 10-under total.

“It was really steady,” said Thomson of her day’s work at Siam Country Club. “I have never played with John (Catlin) before, and he is a proven European Tour winner so it was nice to get out and play with him today.

“I knew if I could keep up with him, I was going to do okay. I drove the ball really well and took advantage of the par-5s.”

Michele Thomson is just outside the top 10 heading into the final round in Thailand. Picture: Tristan Jones

Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai and Korea’s Bio Kim are tied at the top of the leaderboard on 14-under.

“I’m just going to try and do more of the same as I did today,” said Thomson. “I will see how it goes and keep relaxed and this golf course seems to suit me pretty well.”

Thomson finds herself in a challenging position despite her week in Thailand having got off to a frustrating start.

“I arrived with no clubs, so I had no clubs on Monday and Tuesday and then, when they arrived on Wednesday, I opened the bag to a broken driver,” she said.

“The club fitters who were on the range this week worked a miracle and managed to get the same shaft for me and it’s back in the bag with the same shaft and we’re ready to go.”

