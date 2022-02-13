Michele Thomson 'delighted' with top-10 finish to start new LET season

Having already carded the lowest round of the week in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open with her sensational six-under-par 66 in the second circuit, Thomson was pleased with her overall performance at Vipingo Ridge.

In an event won by Esther Henseleit as the German made a successful defence of the title, the 33-year-old claimed a share of eight spot with an eight-over total of 294

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Delighted with the top 10 for the week and that start to the season,” said Thomson, who was out in three-over in the final round before coming home in one-under as she signed off with a 74.

Michele Thomson was happy with her week's work in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge. Picture: Tristan Jones

“I’m really happy with how I fought back today,” she added. “I didn’t get off to the best of starts but one-under on the back nine is really impressive in my eyes. I birdied 16 again for the third day in a row and I think it is probably the hardest hole on the course.”

The circuit resumes with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in the middle of next month before being followed straight afterwards by two events in South Africa.

“I have just got to push on from here,” said Thomson. “I’m going home for four weeks to continue working on what I’ve been doing and looking forward to getting going again.”

Laura Beveridge saved her best for last, signing off with a two-under to finish joint-26th on 10-over, four shots better than Heather MacRae (77).

On the DP World Tour, Syme recorded his best finish since last April as she secured a share of sixth spot behind Kiwi Ryan Fox in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club.

As Fox recovered from a nervy start to eventually cruise home by five shots to secure a second tour title, Syme came home in four-under 32 for a closing 68.

Finishing on 15-under, he pipped both MacIntyre (70) and Jamieson (71) for the honour of top Scot, with David Law (70) and Craig Howie (68) also securing spots in the top 30 on 12-under and 11-under respectively.

Two bogeys in the last three holes left MacIntyre feeling irked. “The face says it all,” he said in captioning a photograph on social medial of him looking far from pleased

“Poor way to finish the last two weeks but a lot of positives to take from them. Now to buckle up and get ready for the Genesis Invitational (on the PGA Tour).”

Fox, the son of New Zealand rugby legend Grant, finished in style with a birdie as he closed with a 69 to finish on 22-under. £I had that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach all day,” admitted the 35-year-old, “But I’m very happy with how I played.”

On the Challenge Tour, Germany’s Alexander Knappe accomplished a rare feat of negotiating 72 holes with a bogey as he won the Dimension Data Pro Am at Fancourt with a 23-under 266 total. Liam Johnston ended up in a share of 27th spot in the first event of the new season.