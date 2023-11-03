Michael Stewart jumped up his leaderboard but Sandy Scott headed in the wrong direction on another one in the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain.

Michael Stewart, pictured playing in the 151st Open in July, is among the Scots competing in second stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain. Picture: Tom Russo

Stewart, who made the cut after qualifying for his major debut in this year’s Open at Royal Liverpool, followed an opening 73 at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona with a 70 to sit on one-over.

That left him in a tie for 23rd, which is around where the cut-off will come in the battle to progress to next week’s six-round final in Tarragona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not obviously where I want to be this time of year, but it is what it is,” said Stewart of finding himself involved at this stage after finishing 107th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings on this season’s Challenge Tour.

“Just need to try emulate the feeling I had at this event last year and hopefully progress to the final stage.”

Scott, meanwhile, lost ground after following a first-day 70 with a 72 at Isla Canela Links in Huelva, where James Ross (69-70) currently sits inside the cut-off position in a tie for 19th on five under but Oliver Roberts (70-71) is outside it.

Back at Fontanals, Calum Fyfe (71-73) sits alongside Stewart but Kieran Cantley (72) and Gavin Hay (70) have work to do on three and six-over respectively.