Michael Stewart makes jump in Q-School event but Sandy Scott slips back
Stewart, who made the cut after qualifying for his major debut in this year’s Open at Royal Liverpool, followed an opening 73 at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona with a 70 to sit on one-over.
That left him in a tie for 23rd, which is around where the cut-off will come in the battle to progress to next week’s six-round final in Tarragona.
“Not obviously where I want to be this time of year, but it is what it is,” said Stewart of finding himself involved at this stage after finishing 107th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings on this season’s Challenge Tour.
“Just need to try emulate the feeling I had at this event last year and hopefully progress to the final stage.”
Scott, meanwhile, lost ground after following a first-day 70 with a 72 at Isla Canela Links in Huelva, where James Ross (69-70) currently sits inside the cut-off position in a tie for 19th on five under but Oliver Roberts (70-71) is outside it.
Back at Fontanals, Calum Fyfe (71-73) sits alongside Stewart but Kieran Cantley (72) and Gavin Hay (70) have work to do on three and six-over respectively.
The events at Desert Springs in Almeria and Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete are running behind schedule following suspension due to high winds. Daniel Young opened with a four-under 68 to sit handily-placed at Desert Springs.
