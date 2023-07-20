Michael Stewart hailed it as the “most fun I’ve had on a golf course for a long time” after the Troon man birdied the last as darkness descended around 9.30pm to sit on the leaderboard at the end of the first round in the 151st Open.

Michael Stewart chats with his caddie during the opening round of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

Feeling the nerves as he made his major debut at Royal Liverpool, the 33-year-old started bogey-bogey in the second last group before turning his day around with a brilliant effort that contained six birdies.

In signing for a three-under-par 68, Stewart sits in a tie for seventh, just two shots off the lead and the top Scot by five shots in the opening circuit at the Hoylake venue.

“Yeah, good,” said the former Scottish Amateur champion of his day’s work, which raised a hearty cheer at the end from a band of supporters. “I was so nervous on that first tee, but I probably hit the best tee shot I've arguably ever hit because, even though I know they weren't, I felt my legs were shaking.

Richie Ramsay pictured during the opening round of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo/ The Scotsman.

“It was almost like the two bogeys settled me down a little bit as once I got through the third hole, I felt absolutely fine. Rode my luck a little bit, but played really good. Holed some good putts. Just delighted. The atmosphere is just incredible.

“I'm just going to see if I can do the same tomorrow. If not, I'm going to have a blast doing what I'm doing because that was the most fun I've had on the golf course in a long, long time.”

Out in the opening group, Richie Ramsay said he “didn’t play that great” for his 73, but the Aberdonian is ready to roll up his sleeves to try and be among the top 70 and ties making the cut on Friday night. Most of our job entails when you're back is against the wall, but that's what I kind of like,” said Ramsay. “Because you've got to dig in and you've got to grind it out and you've got to battle yourself when you're not at your best. I kind of sadistically enjoy that.”

Bob MacIntyre, last week’s Genesis Scottish Open winner, had to settle for a 74 after starting for home by dropping three shots in two holes. “I feel I've played a lot better than my score shows,” said the Oban man. “Just one poor shot that kind of killed me, and then you get sucker punched by the bunkers here,” he added of having to play out sideways from one at the 11th green.

Connor Syme walks with Patrick Reed during first round at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

Looking ahead to his second circuit, he added: “I've got to rethink the way I'm playing it. I could go out there and play a lot more defensive, but that's not how I play golf. I'm here to try and compete. I’m hitting driver on a lot more holes than most people, and that's just the way I play golf.”

On his major debut, Ewen Ferguson birdied the last to match the score of MacIntyre and also Connor Syme while Graeme Robertson, who came through the same final qualifier as Stewart, carded a 74. “The driver let me down today for the first time in about two years,” reported Robertson, who admitted that was probably partly caused by a “little bit of nerves”.