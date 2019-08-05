Michael Campbell joins gathering of champions at Craigielaw

Next week’s Scottish Seniors Open at Craigielaw will be the biggest gathering of major champions in the event’s 27-year history.

It follows former US Open champion Michael Campbell joining Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie and Ian Woosnam in the line-up for the £250,000 event in East Lothian.

Kiwi Campbell, who held off Tiger Woods to claim his major victory at Pinehurst in 2005, turned 50 in February and will join Lawrie in making his debut in the tournament on 16-18 August.

“It’s been a few years since I played in Scotland,” said the eight-time European Tour winner. “I think my last appearance was in the Dunhill Links Championship when I hurt my achilles tendon and had to pull out after three holes. However, I have some great memories of the Home of Golf. I will never forget my first appearance at St Andrews in The Open in 1995 when I led by two shots after three rounds and just missed out of a play-off with John Daly and Costantino Rocca. It was an amazing experience.”

In a change announced by the USGA, the reigning US Amateur and US Women’s Amateur champions will be afforded the opportunity to utilise their exemptions in the following year’s US Open and US Women’s Open as an amateur or professional.

Previously, they received an exemption only if they remained an amateur, but now they will have the option to turn pro while maintaining their exempt place in the field.

l J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title, carding an eight-under 62 for a one-stroke victory.

Poston, who tied Henrik Stenson’s two-year-old tournament record of 22-under 258, is the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on the circuit without any bogeys.