Michael Braidwood 'excited' to be new Bruntsfield Links CEO

Michael Braiwood is the new CEO of Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society in Edinburgh.

Michael Braidwood, who has succeeded Dougie Cleeton in the post at the Capital club, has built up a wealth of experience since starting out in the game under the guidance of Kevin Stables at Montrose Links then having a spell at Gleneagles.

A Certified Club Manager and a PGA Master Professional, his most recent post was as General Manager of Education City Golf Club in Qatar.

His time in the post coincided with the club hosting the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour in both 2020 and 2021.

Prior to that, he was Director of Education for the Club Managers Association of Europe, having taken on that role after a spell as Operations Director for Braemar Golf Developments.

In that post, Braidwood worked on projects in Russia, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Oman and the UK. That came after he was the CEO of Bahrain International Golf Course Company, having been promoted from General Manager of Riffa Golf Club in Bahrain.

“I am excited to join Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society, it is a club with such a rich history and strong reputation,” said Braiwood, who is originally from Gauldy in Fife and played his junior golf at Scotscraig.