Michael Block, the American club professional who grabbed the headlines in the PGA Championship earlier this year, is heading to Scotland next week to try and qualify for the 151st Open.

Michael Block is congratulated by playing partner Rory McIlroy after making a hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in May. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Block is in the field for Tuesday’s Final Qualifying event at Dundonald Links, where LIV Golf players Peter Uihlein and Jason Kokrak are also set to be among those trying to secure a spot in the season’s final major at Royal Liverpool.

So, too, is Matt Kuchar, who agonisingly lost out to Jordan Spieth in the battle for the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017, while Rafa Cabrera Bello will be teeing up at the venue where he won the Scottish Open the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Block, though, who is likely to be the main crowd-puller in the 36-hole shoot-out at the Ayrshire venue after the California-based player thrilled the sporting world at Oak Hill.

After making the cut, he found himself playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round and, helped by making a fairytale hole-in-one at the 15th, a top-15 finish secured a spot in next year’s PGA of America event.

Block, who has subsequently secured spots in PGA Tour events, is out at 7.20am in the first round on Tuesday with TK Chantananuwat, the young Thai player who reached the semi-finals in last week’s Amateur Championship at Hillside, and England’s Alex Wrigley.

Uihlein, the DP World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013, will have two Scots - former Amateur champion Bradley Neil and Walker Cup contender Calum Scott - in another eye-catching group in the two-round event.

The line up also includes 2020 Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai, as well as 2015 Paul Lawrie Match Play winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Major winners Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell, both now LIV Golf players, are set to be the star attractions at West Lanacashire, where the field also includes 2014 Ryder Cup match-winner Jamie Donaldson.