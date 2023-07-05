Michael Block is desperate to tee up on the DP World Tour - the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland could be a possibility later in the year - after watching from afar as Colin Montgomerie dominated European golf.

American Michael Block, pictured teeing off in Tuesday's Open Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links, is hoping to be back in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later in the year. Picture: Dundonald Links

Block, who became golf’s new star as he made a hole in one in the company of Rory McIlroy en route to a top-15 finish in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill earlier in the year, failed on Tuesday at Dundonald Links in his bid to qualify for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in two week’s time.

The 47-year-old vowed to be back in 12 months to try and qualify for the 2024 edition at Royal Troon, but, before then, he is hoping to get a chance to play on the DP World Tour through an invitation.

“I would love it,” he replied to being asked if the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which boasts a big field and normally hands out a large number of sponsor’s spots, could be an option for him to be back on this side of the Atlantic.

“I love the DP World Tour as I watched that my entire life growing up. I watched Colin Montgomerie absolutely slang it over here for a long time when I was a teenager then into my 20s and 30s.

“When you wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning, the only thing that was on was the European Tour, so I fell in love with it. And it was really cool this week to get to meet and hang out with Robert Rock, who I looked up to as he’s just one of the best guys in the world.

“Yeah, I want to get over here and play some DP World Tour events that hopefully fit me, which is firm and fast and not soft and slow.”

While rounds of 77 and 76 left Block well down the field at Dundonald Links, the Californian teaching professional had a crowd following him from start to finish and won some more fans by engaging with them.

“I was here last summer on a birthday party with a friend for three days at the Old Course, Carnoustie and Royal Dornoch. And no-one knew me,” he said, smiling. “Now the pros hit me up and say come over to the club, come join us and stuff like that. So I think I hit a chord with the caddies, outside service guys, golf shop guys around the courses who can do what happened to me at Oak Hill.”

Block’s hole in one in the final round of the season’s second major has been nominated for one of the top awards in the US. “I’m going back to the States and, hopefully, I win an ESPY,” he said of the prizes presented by American TV network ABC at a glittering ceremony.