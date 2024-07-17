‘That was a long time ago now, but it’s great to be back competing with these guys’

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He beat Bryson DeChambeau in a head-to-head clash ten years ago before seeing their careers head in different directions but is now back sharing the same stage as the two-time major winner in his hometown.

Step forward Jack McDonald, who came through a play-off at nearby Dundonald Links to secure his spot in the 152nd Open and is out in the first group on Thursday with two former Troon winners, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be so special to play with two past champions, especially given they won here at Troon,” said the 31-year-old of his dream draw, which, even with a 6.35am start, he shouldn’t miss due to living just a ten-minute drive from this week’s venue.

Jack McDonald plays his second shot on the 16th hole in a practice round prior to the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“I knew it was either going to be an early time or a late time, so I would have preferred it early. I would rather that, compared to having to hang about all day to get out and play.”

It was during a chat with his grandfather, Royal Troon member and 1977 Open competitor Gordon Cosh, that this correspondent was reminded that McDonald had defeated DeChambeau in a singles clash in the 2014 Palmer Cup at Walton Heath under fellow Scot Andrew Coltart’s captaincy.

“That was a long time ago now, but it’s great to be back competing with these guys,” admitted McDonald, a three-time winner on Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour last year. “Obviously a lot of the guys I played with back then have gone right to the very top, like Bryson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I noticed all his clubs were the same length, which was obviously unusual. You could see back then he was very, very good. When we played at the Walker Cup a year later, I think it was Gav Moynihan who played him. I think DeChambeau knocked it round in something like six-under at Lytham. You could tell back then he was extremely good.”

As DeChambeau was becoming one of the game’s top players, McDonald found himself having to take on winter jobs to fund his golf, but he’s not the chip-on-the-shoulder type. “I met people who I would not normally meet because it was outside the golf bubble and it was good chatting with those people,” he said. “That probably helped as well in bringing out good golf.”

McDonald, who has seen his fortunes take an upturn since starting to work with Alan McCloskey, has experienced Scottish caddie John Dempster on his bag this week and is ready to see what he can do on a course he knows probably better than anyone else in the field.

“It’s amazing,” he said of being an Open competitor on this occasion after also playing here in both The Amateur Championship and Scottish Amateur Championship. “The course is in great condition, you couldn’t ask for any more. My game feels like it’s in decent shape, so it’ll be good to get out there and see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad