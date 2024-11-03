Challenge Tour graduates are a mix of youngsters and seasoned campaigners

A total of 22 players who started out on the Challenge Tour in 2024 will be stepping up to the DP World Tour for the start of the new campaign in a few weeks’ time.

Here are the graduates who will be hoping they can back up 15 of the 20 players to earn the same opportunity 12 months ago retaining DP World Tour cards for the 2025 campaign:

Rasmus Neergaard Petersen

Road to Mallorca winner Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen celebrates with his fellow Challenge Tour graduates after the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by the R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcudia. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

The 25-year-old Dane secured automatic promotion after winning three times this season before capping off a brilliant year by finishing at the top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

John Parry

The 37-year-old Englishman, who played in the same GB&I Walker Cup team as Rory McIlroy in 2007, also landed a hat-trick of victories in regaining a seat at the top table for the third time in his career.

Oliver Lindell

The 26-year-old Finnish player recorded three second-place finishes, two of which came late in the season during an eye-catching run of form that also included a third.

Angel Ayora

At 20, the Spaniard is the youngest of the ‘Class of ‘24’ and underlined his talent by opening with a course-record ten-under-par 62 in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A.

Hamish Brown

The Dane with a Scottish name - his father Marcus hails from Perthshire - secured his step up to the main tour for the first time at the age of 25 on the back of a brace of title triumphs.

Conor Purcell

Another double winner this year, the 27-year-old Irishman is stepping up to the main tour for the first time after making progress in each of his four campaigns on the Challenge Tour.

Kristoffer Reitan

The Norwegian, who started the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final sitting 36th in the standings, was the biggest winner in terms of a card position in Mallorca as a a breakthrough success in the season finale saw him jump to seventh.

Joakim Lagergren

After losing the main tour card he’d held for eight consecutive campaigns and winning the Sicilian Open in 2018, the 32-year-old Swede will be back sitting at the top table again next season.

Jack Senior

The 36-year-old Englisman, who won the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore in 2015, has teed up another season on the DP World Tour, where he has made more than 100 appearances and earned just under €1 million.

Joel Moscatel

Helped by a brace of wins this season, including one on home soil in the Challenge de Espana, the 26-year-old Spaniard will be embarking on his first campaign on the main tour.

Mikael Lundberg

The 31-year-old Swede lost his top-tier card after finishing 142nd in last season’s Race to Dubai but, helped by a win in the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open, has bounced straight back.

Alexander Levy

After winning five times on the DP World Tour, the Frenchman found himself back on the Challenge Tour this season after finishing 126th in last season’s Race to Dubai but, on the back of six top-ten efforts, he is returning to top-tier action in 2025.

Benjamin Hebert

The 37-year-old Frenchman, who lost in a marathon play-off to Bernd Wiesberger in the 2019 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, finished 59th after finding himself playing on the Challenge Tour last season but it was job done this time thanks to a consistent campaign that produced eight top tens.

Robin Williams

Though he would also have secured a step up from the Road to Mallorca Rankings, the 23-year-old South African earned his promotion through the Race to Dubai points list after finishing joint-fourth in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Dean Germishuys

After earning a step up for the 2023 season, the South African narrowly missed out on holding his DP World Tour card but has got it back again after producing a strong season, which included finishing second on home soil in the SDC Open.

Bjorn Akesson

The 35-year-old Swede is returning to the DP World Tour after a nine-year absence, having teed up his graduation through winning the NMB Championship in South Africa early in the season.

Martin Couvra

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who won last year’s Challenge de Espana as he finished 46th in the standings, capped an eye-catching second campaign by jumping up two spots with a top-ten finish in the season finale.

Brandon Robinson Thompson

A colourful character, the Englishman produced one of the most-impressive performances of the season when winning the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A by eight shots at Newmachar. He is making the step up for the first time at the age of 32.

Tapio Pulkkanen

The man who always wears a trilby on the golf course has regained the card he lost at the end of last season, having recorded six top-ten finishes to be playing on the main tour again.

Pierre Pinau

The 25-year-old Frenchman chalked up eight top-ten finishes - his best being a tie for fourth in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A - to be making the step up for the first time after three seasons on the Challenge Tour.

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

The German finished 75th in the Race to Dubai two years ago before losing his card at the end of last season but, after being the man in most danger in 22nd spot heading into the season finale, it was job done for the 31-year-old.

Lucas Bjerregaard