Max Homa, the man who paid an impromptu visit to North Berwick for a round during last year’s event, has become the fourth player in the current world’s top ten to commit to this summer’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

Max Homa enjoyed his Genesis Scottish Open debut last year and is looking forward to being back at The Renaissance Club in July. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Homa, the world No 6, is returning to The Renaissance Club in July after making his debut in the $9 million Rolex Series event at the same venue last summer, when he finished in a tie for 16th behind fellow American Xander Schauffele.

In addition to fifth-ranked Schauffele, Homa joins world No 2 Scottie Scheffler and seventh-ranked Matthew Fitzpatrick in adding his name to another stellar field for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event.

“Just really excited to come back this year,” said Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner. “Last year was a blast. The golf course was so firm, we don't get a lot of that in the States.

“So getting to play golf where we have to think quite a bit off the tee and into the greens is really fun for me. I only played one Open Championship prior. So that'd be like my second opportunity to play true links golf. It was really fun.

“And the whole week was great. I love Scotland. I went to Edinburgh one day with my wife and we had a blast. I played a course down the road, North Berwick, which was amazing. So I have a lot of great memories coming to this event. And I'm excited to come back again this year.”

Justin Thomas, who defends his title in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill next week, is feeling likewise, as is world No 13 Sam Burns, with other players also confirmed including 2014 winner Justin Rose, former European No 1 Tommy Fleetwood and top-ranked Scot Bob MacIntyre.

“We already have seven out of the world’s top 20 confirmed and have plenty of announcements in the coming weeks,” said tournament director Rory Colville, speaking at a media day for the event at The Renaissance Club.