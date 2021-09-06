Matthew Clark to lead Scots in ninth straight Home Internationals appearance

Kilmacolm's Matt Clark will captain Scotland in next week's Home Internationals at Hankley Common. Picture: GUI

The Kilmacolm player will once again captain the Scots in the four-cornered event as they bid to land the title for the first time since 2012.

“I’m not quite at Charlie Green’s level of 27 out of 28 back in the 60s-80s, but a fair effort in today’s world,” said Clark of his longevity in the event.

The Renfrewshire man’s team-mates on this occasion will include two Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassadors in Connor Wilson (Castle Park) and Ruben Lindsay (Turnberry).

Scottish champion Angus Carrick (Craigielaw) and his predecessor, Williamwood’s George Burns, are also in the side, as is Peebles player Darren Howie, the younger brother of Challenge Tour winner Craig.

Completing the Caledonian contingent are Stuart Easton (Irvine), Rory Franssen (Auchterarder), Lewis Irvine (Kirkhill), Andrew Ni (Murrayfield) and James Wilson (Balmore).

England’s team next week will include St Andrews-based Laird Shepherd, who won the Amateur Championship at Nairn earlier this year.

Shepherd’s team-mates are set to include Scottish Open Stroke Play champion Callan Barrow, as well as recent Brabazon Trophy winner Sam Bairstow and English Amateur champion John Gough.

The home team also includes two of the players who helped a combined England’s boys’ and girls’ team win their Home International series last month at Woodhall Spa as Josh Hill and Jack Bigham make the step up to the men’s team.

The Irish side, named after the West of Ireland Championship at the weekend, includes Walker Cup player Caolan Rafferty.

England go into the series as defending champions after a win at Lahinch in 2019, with the 2020 edition having been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nairn’s Calum Scott made a promising start to his Texas Tech college career by producing a strong performance in the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach.

Scott, who has followed in big brother Sandy's footsteps by signing up for the Red Raiders, found himself sitting just three shots off the lead after an opening 69 before adding rounds of 75 and 72 as he finished 10 shots behind the winner, Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister.

