Matt Wallace eyes repeat performance in Germany but sets major focus

Matt Wallace will defend his BMW International Open title on a double high following another impressive major performance at Pebble Beach.

Wallace followed his tie for third in the US PGA Championship with 12th place in last week’s US Open to move up to a career-high of 24th in the world rankings.

The 29-year-old, who was ranked 1,672nd less than four years ago, also earned enough points to overtake American Kevin Kisner at the top of the Race to Dubai ahead of his title defence at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

“Coming here as defending champion I want to put on a good show, play hard and play as well as I can,” said Wallace, whose win last year came at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof. “It’s a great field this year, as it was last year. I think it’s even better.

“Someone asked me the other day, would I change the results in majors for a win? I don’t think I would because I’ve tried to improve my results in majors. My whole process is I want to win big tournaments now. I didn’t make the US Open cut the last two years and then to finish tied 12th this year is a massive improvement for me.

“We’re halfway through the season now and getting into the back end of the season. We’ve got a lot of tournaments and big tournaments where I feel like if I can play well, I can hopefully get another trophy.”

Wallace will play the first two rounds alongside Thorbjorn Olesen and home favourite Martin Kaymer, who shared second place with Finland’s Mikko Korhonen last year.

There are nine Scots in the field, Bob MacIntyre, Marc Warren, Richie Ramsay, David Drysdale, Grant Forrest, David Law, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Jamieson and Liam Johnston.