Matthew Fitzpatrick paid the ultimate compliment to his mum, Susan, by comparing her to Tiger Woods after the duo created history in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Susan and Matthew Fitzpatrick pose with their trophies on the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews after winning the team event in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

On a day to cherish, the Fitzpatricks became the first family to win both the individual and team titles in the DP World Tour event held at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

A closing 66 for a 19-under-par total earned world No 8 Matthew a three-shot success in the main tournament while Susan contributed an eagle and three birdies in a 59 that saw them win the team tournament by five shots with an impressive 35-under aggregate.

Susan, who made her debut in the event last year, when she also partnered the 2022 US Open champion, wore a knee brace throughout the three days and was clearly struggling to walk freely but soldiered on at her son’s side.

“Yeah, there’s only one other person I know that’s won a big tournament on one leg - and that’s Tiger Woods,” said Fitzpatrick, laughing, of the former world No 1 having overcome two stress fractures and a battered ACL to famously win the 2009 US Open at Torrey Pines.

“The likeness is uncanny,” he added, chuckling. “Tiger’s leg was obviously broken, but my mum’s not got any cartilage in her knee, so she did amazing. I know she was in serious pain, so to win is even more impressive.”

Sam Torrance teamed up with his son Daniel to win the team title in 2003 but the professional prize on that occasion was claimed by Lee Westwood.

“I think it would be her, for sure,” said Fitzpatrick, who become just the second player to do the individual and team double after Padraig Harrington in both 2002 and 2006, in reply to being asked if the day had meant more to him or his mum. “She always laughs and jokes, saying ‘we are going to win the Dunhill and we did’. I am so pleased for her. It’s the least I can do after everything she’s done for me.