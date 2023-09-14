Matt Fitzpatrick and Bob MacIntyre chewed the fat about the upcoming Ryder Cup as they played together on the opening day of the $9 million BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Bob MacIntyre looks on as Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick shake hands on the 18th green at Wentworth. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

In an all-Ryder Cup group that also contained Justin Rose, last year’s US Open champion Fitzpatrick had most to be pleased about as he signed for a six-under-par 66 to sit in a share of second spot behind Danish pacesetter Marcus Helligkilde.

“Yeah, it was a good day,” said the Englishman of an effort that contained eight birdies, including one from 18 feet at the last. “Felt like I played really well. Drove the ball really well. Just gave myself plenty of chances and putted well. Overall, it was a really solid day.”

Fitzpatrick, who qualified automatically along with MacIntyre, will be playing in his third Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome and is hoping to be on a winning team for the first time.

"Yeah there were a few - do you want me to reveal all the pairings?” he said, jokingly, in reply to being asked if there had been any conversation in the group about the biennial event.