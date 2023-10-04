Matt Fitzpatrick is joining forces again with mum Sue in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and also hopes to tee up a family affair one day in the Ryder Cup.

Matt Fitzpatrick, one of three winning Ryder Cup team members in the field, speaks in a press conference prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

After failing to win a point and ending up on losing teams in his two previous appearances against the Americans, it was third-time lucky for the Sheffield man as helped Luke Donald’s side win back the trophy in Italy last week.

“Yeah, it was weird, it was a mix of emotions for me” replied Fitzpatrick to being asked if the taste of victory had exceeded his expectations after disappointments at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To get my first point on Friday, after one of the greatest days I've had on the golf course and to be ahead by some distance was just amazing. Obviously after that, didn't really play as well as I would have liked. To not sort of come in and support the team the last two days, that was disappointing to me.

“But it's interesting, I spoke to (England cricket star) Joe Root yesterday to ask him a question about being part of a team and not necessarily feeling like you contribute. It's new to me. It's an individual game, and you know, I don't have to worry about letting anyone else down. It's just myself week-in, week-out.

“Butm when you're part of a team and you don't feel like you've contributed but the team has won, it's a weird feeling. I look back at my last two, and I didn’t contribute but we lost. I can accept that more, whereas you almost can't celebrate as much because you've not done as much. But Joe gave me some great advice by saying you have to understand it's about the team and that's why we do so well.”

As well as his mum, Fitzpatrick is being joined in this week’s $5 million event at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews by brother Alex, who has already won on the Challenge Tour and is on course to be a DP World Tour card holder next season.

“Look at the Molinaris, they have done it. The Højgaards, they have got a great chance of doing it as well,” said Fitzpatrick of the possibility of going into battle alongside his sibling in either the next Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in 2025 or another one down the road.