The prize fund in the 87th Masters has been confirmed as $18 million - $3 million more than the 2022 edition.

It's worth a lot of money to finish near the top of the leaderboard in The Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

As well as the coveted Green Jacket, Scottie Scheffler picked up a cheque for $2.7m as he triumphed at Augusta National 12 months ago.

But the winner on this occasion of the season’s opening major, one of the most-eagerly anticipated events in sport, will get $3.24m.

The runner-up on Sunday will leave the Georgia venue with a cheque for $1.944m, with a seven-figure cheque also going to the player in third place, which is worth $1.224m.

Tenth place will earn just under $500,000 while the player in 50th will get just over $45,000.