All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago SNP auditors quit amid probe in to party's finances
8 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
8 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
9 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
9 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Masters 2023 prize money purse: What is the prize money for the Masters? How much does the Masters winner get?

The prize fund in the 87th Masters has been confirmed as $18 million - $3 million more than the 2022 edition.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 8th Apr 2023, 19:32 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST
 Comment
It's worth a lot of money to finish near the top of the leaderboard in The Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.It's worth a lot of money to finish near the top of the leaderboard in The Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.
It's worth a lot of money to finish near the top of the leaderboard in The Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The prize fund in the 87th Masters has been confirmed as $18 million - $3 million more than the 2022 edition.

As well as the coveted Green Jacket, Scottie Scheffler picked up a cheque for $2.7m as he triumphed at Augusta National 12 months ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the winner on this occasion of the season’s opening major, one of the most-eagerly anticipated events in sport, will get $3.24m.

The runner-up on Sunday will leave the Georgia venue with a cheque for $1.944m, with a seven-figure cheque also going to the player in third place, which is worth $1.224m.

Tenth place will earn just under $500,000 while the player in 50th will get just over $45,000.

Players below 50th place receive rewards of $44,280 downward depending on the scores.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.