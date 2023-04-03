All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
15 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
5 minutes ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
11 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
56 minutes ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
11 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
15 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Masters 2023: Jordan Spieth no longer treats highs and lows as 'life-and-death' scenarios

Jordan Spieth is feeling quietly confident that he’s ready to rediscover his Masters magic after getting over a phase where he treated visits to Augusta National as “life-and-death” scenarios.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 22:24 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 07:52 BST
 Comment
Jordan Spieth talks with his caddie Michael Greller on the practice area at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.Jordan Spieth talks with his caddie Michael Greller on the practice area at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.
Jordan Spieth talks with his caddie Michael Greller on the practice area at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

The American made a spectacular start in this event, finishing second on his debut in 2014, winning the following year then finishing second again in 2016, when he suffered a back-nine collapse in the final round. He added a third-place effort in 2018 then repeated that feat three years later before missing the cut for the first time at the Georgia venue 12 months ago.

When he left here in 2015 with his Green Jacket, how many more did he think he would have by the time he got to now? “I was only guaranteed that one,” said Spieth, speaking to the media on Monday. “I didn't think ahead other than in 2016, I wanted to win it then and 2017, I wanted to win it then and put myself in position a number of times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When I look back on the times where I've had real legitimate chances, I look at the middle two rounds of 2018, I really could have, should have won it that year. I wasn't playing great. I just had two really good rounds. I had chances in 2014 and 2016 down the stretch, and other than that, it's just been 2018 that I was nine back. 2021, I was pretty far back. I really haven't had a lot of opportunities on the back nine. I've backdoored some of those top finishes, and I'd love to get in the mix because I feel like right now, I feel better about my game than I've felt since probably 2017.”

What has the three-time major winner learned most about himself from his ups and downs here? “I think I've learned that it's a game,” he said. “It's a game, and I've approached the highs and lows as life-and-death in different scenarios, and that's not the case. Ten years here, a lot of experience, I can look back and say I learned a lot from winning, and I learned a lot from losing. I feel better perspective now than ever, and hopefully that continues to grow. But, ultimately, our sport doesn't get heightened more than it does this week. This is the highest-viewed golf tournament in the world, and I like to always call it our Super Bowl, but at the same time, that's still a game, too.”

Jordan SpiethMastersAmerican
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.